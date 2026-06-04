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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Universal commits to £5bn UK theme park

4 Jun 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It will be the brand's first major destination in the UK and Europe

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