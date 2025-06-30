Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Universal seeks to expedite Bedfordshire theme park planning approval

30 Jun 2025 | 06:54 | London | by May Agaran

Special development order (SDO) lodged to fast-track planning approval process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

How market volatility paves the way for core-plus opportunities

26 Jun 2025
Read

Chinese super-embassy in London set for approval

23 Jun 2025
Read
Construction, Person, Worker

Planning applications on the rise, says government

19 Jun 2025
Read
Sphere, Person, Astronomy

Why Bedfordshire should buckle up for an adrenaline ride

30 Apr 2025
Read