Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Life sciencesOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

University launches partner hunt for £90m+ science park

16 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Savills mandated on Guildford site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Approval for Cambridgeshire life sciences campus expansion

12 Jun 2025
Read

Is £86bn for sciences enough to boost investment outside the Golden Triangle?

11 Jun 2025
Read
Flare, Light, Nature

Big bang? Europe prepares for growth in science and tech real estate

10 Jun 2025
Read

Council to acquire stake in £1bn science cluster

3 Jun 2025
Read