NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

University of Arts London block up for £67m sale

12 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Michael Elliott instructed on Holborn asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Dover Street Market building up for sale

11 May 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Oval lines up £150m of London office acquisitions

9 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

L&G fires up £34m Newcastle office sale

31 Mar 2026
Read

"Best office outside of London" put up for £123m sale

2 Mar 2026
Read