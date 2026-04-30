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Student AccommodationDevelopmentResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

University of Bristol names developer for Temple Island student scheme

30 Apr 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

UPP to deliver up to 890 student beds across three blocks

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