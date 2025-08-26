Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

University of Liverpool and Kexgill Group join forces for student housing push

26 Aug 2025 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The project will be delivered under Kexgill's University Quarter brand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Lighting

Mega €550m Irish logistics park in play

22 Aug 2025
Read

Iroko Zen buys Reading office block

22 Aug 2025
Read
City, Accessories, Bag

Partner sought for 2,400-home Ashton town centre regen

22 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tritax Big Box opts against increasing £485m Warehouse REIT offer

22 Aug 2025
Read