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OfficeDevelopmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

University of Salford’s Faraday building cleared for refurb

3 Sep 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

37,673 sq ft scheme is being brought forward by the Crescent Partnership

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