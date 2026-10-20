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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandResidential

University-owned student blocks beat private sector for rental growth

20 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

UK PBSA rents fall in the face of student affordability pressures

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