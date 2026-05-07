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RetailCorporateDistressLeasingUK & Ireland

Up to 150 former WH Smith stores face closure

7 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Drastic restructuring plan by owners Modella Capital to be heard in court in June

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