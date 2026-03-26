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OfficeDevelopmentESGInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Upgrade of London's No. 1 Poultry approved

26 Mar 2026 | 15:27 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Grade II-listed building received limited reinvestment in the last two decades

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