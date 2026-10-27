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ResidentialEast of EnglandSouth EastUK & IrelandSingle-family rental

Urban & Civic goes out to funders for first single-family sites

27 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

First sites under construction in 3,500-home pipeline

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