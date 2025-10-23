Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeLogisticsNetherlands

Urban Industrial locks in landmark €470m Netherlands financing

23 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

One of the largest-ever logistics refinancings in the Netherlands has closed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Harbert hires former Blackstone principal as co-head of Europe

23 Oct 2025
Read
Landmark, The Centre Pompidou, Person

Redevco provides €67m loan for two German logistics projects 

20 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Fidelity raises €355m at final close for Logics fund

20 Oct 2025
Read

Q+A: Commerz Real’s chief – “I don't see a huge growth story over the next few years”

16 Oct 2025
Read