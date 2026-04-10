Urban Partners adds KKR principal to German strategic transactions team

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10 Apr 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Frankfurt-based Jan Werst takes new role after six years at private equity firm
Asset Capital banks £30m loan for Durham student scheme
Come together: Liverpool unveils 100,000 sq ft Beatles venue
Chris Cheap lands new role as Atom Valley MD
Njord Partners hires former EQT director to lead capital formation
Blantyre markets £90m Crerar Hotels portfolio
Lloyds’ Cardiff headquarters sells at close to £38.5m guide price
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Homes4Life clears first half of planning for 1,300-home London scheme
Kingsbridge adds pair to advisory board
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business