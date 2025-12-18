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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Urban Partners and Evolutiq to develop Cologne logistics scheme

18 Dec 2025 | 14:36 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Brownfield site will be transformed into 24,000 sq m warehouse

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