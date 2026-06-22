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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Urban Partners and HIH acquire Hamburg logistics development

22 Jun 2026 | 14:16 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture to build 77,000 sq m asset

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