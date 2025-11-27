Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Urban Partners and HIH acquire Hanover logistics development

27 Nov 2025 | 11:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture to build 15,000 sq m facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Clarion buys Hanover site for warehouse development

27 Nov 2025
Read

Palmira and Quincap to develop €40m Heidelberg business park

21 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GreenPlaces expands German pipeline

21 Nov 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Former Colliers Germany execs launch logistics business

14 Nov 2025
Read