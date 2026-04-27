NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsResidentialRetail

Urban Partners buys Copenhagen mixed-use asset

27 Apr 2026 | 13:03 | London | by Angelo Castillo

High-street property comprises hotel, retail and residential space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Wihlborgs acquires €50m Copenhagen mixed-use asset

23 Feb 2026
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Alma and Kristensen expand Copenhagen high-street portfolio

3 Feb 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Urban Partners buys €81m Copenhagen mixed-use asset

7 Jan 2026
Read

US investor goes again with €275m Danish hotel sale

16 Dec 2025
Read