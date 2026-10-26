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Co-livingContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsResidentialSenior living

Urban Partners launches €650m+ multi-generational living platform sale

26 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Danish Plushusene is a rare example of the tenure

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