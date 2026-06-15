NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationContinental EuropeDenmarkFundraisingGermanyInvestmentLondonNordicsResidentialSwedenUK & Ireland

Urban Partners launches €650m regeneration fund

15 Jun 2026 | 14:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investment vehicle to invest in the Nordics, Germany and the UK

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Logo, Sticker, Tape

French consortium launches fund to convert empty offices into housing

3 Jun 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Serial refurbishment may seem expensive but numbers don't tell the whole story

6 May 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Swiss Life AM launches €330m Cologne urban quarter project with conversion scheme

6 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Triangle

VBL moves €2bn of its German housing stock into new fund

21 Apr 2026
Read