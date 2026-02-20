NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSweden

Urban Partners offloads €1bn+ Nordic logistics assets

20 Feb 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Catena snaps up 20-asset portfolio in record €825m deal while Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Fokus Nordic acquire five properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Germany, Netherlands and UK best positioned to lead industrial reset

19 Feb 2026
Read
Symbol, Mailbox, Text

VGP and East Capital team up for pan-European logistics fund

19 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Storebrand – "I wouldn’t be surprised if we invest €1bn in next two years"

17 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Airport

Niam acquires Jönköping warehouse

16 Feb 2026
Read