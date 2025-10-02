Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Urban Partners to develop Berlin rental scheme

2 Oct 2025 | 11:59 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Residential quarter will comprise 140 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Office Building, Trademark

Urban Partners unifies NREP and Velo Capital branding

1 Oct 2025
Read

Values launches €300m German subsidised housing fund

1 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Tikehau and BlueRock launch Berlin resi joint venture

1 Oct 2025
Read
Road, Intersection, Metropolis

Adler offloads Berlin housing development

16 Sep 2025
Read