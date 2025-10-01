Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeNordics

Urban Partners unifies NREP and Velo Capital branding

1 Oct 2025 | 11:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Implementation to be finalised next year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

South Bay and NREP form logistics joint venture

2 Sep 2025
Read

NREP forms Stockholm resi joint venture with Åke Sundvall 

23 Apr 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Adult

Urban Partners targets €500m for first Nordic whole-loan strategy

20 Feb 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Urban Partners announces top promotions to bolster €21bn platform growth

10 Dec 2024
Read