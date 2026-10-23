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RegenerationNorth WestUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingResidentialSenior livingDevelopmentInvestment

Urban Splash and Igloo seal Liverpool Festival Gardens project

23 Oct 2026 | 08:16 | London | by May Agaran

Duo to bring forward 800 homes at the site

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