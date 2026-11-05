Policy & RegulationNorth WestUK & IrelandResidential
5 Nov 2026 | 15:09 | London | by May Agaran
Tribunal says five organisations linked to developer should share liability for costs
Placemaking is the new anchor
Ares seeks £180m for Welsh designer outlet
Cushman hires Knight Frank partner to lead hotel capital markets team
Urban Splash ordered to pay £46.5m building safety bill
Tougher talk on data-center boom among Election Day fallout
UK dominates global real estate transparency rankings
Super-prime St James’s Street office up for £61m sale
Derwent on track for one of best leasing years on record
City Corporation seeks partner for sprawling Barking Power Station site
Bill Hughes takes advisory role with communications firm
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform