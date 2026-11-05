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Policy & RegulationNorth WestUK & IrelandResidential

Urban Splash ordered to pay £46.5m building safety bill

5 Nov 2026 | 15:09 | London | by May Agaran

Tribunal says five organisations linked to developer should share liability for costs

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