Advanced Search

FinanceFundraisingNorth WestResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Urban Splash Residential Fund secures £50m of fresh backing

20 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Debt secured to help fund grow in scale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Urban Splash locks in refinancing for Plymouth mixed-use scheme

29 Apr 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Person, Adult

Urban Splash and Citu team up for £200m housing drive

31 Oct 2024
Read

Urban Splash fund value jumps 25% to £93m

23 Aug 2024
Read

Urban Splash makes trio of senior appointments

7 May 2024
Read