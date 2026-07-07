Urban Splash unveils Swansea seafront regeneration scheme

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7 Jul 2026 | 14:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Public engagement will run until 9 July
HMV to exit Oxford Street store next year
Native Land secures £132m for Guildford riverside scheme
Investec refinances 307-bed Belfast student scheme
Hollis adds director to London team
LaSalle strikes £23m deal for Plymouth Morrisons
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
£21m Glasgow shopping centre changes hands
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
US rental giant nears deal for £70m Invesco asset
Martin Property Group eyes Poundland purchase
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park