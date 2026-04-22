NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialFinancing

Urbanite secures £44m loan for three student developments

22 Apr 2026 | 07:50 | London | by May Agaran

Schemes in Glasgow, Leeds and Sheffield total 800 student beds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

McLaren lands bridge loan for £74m Leeds student scheme

15 Oct 2026
Read

Offices to replace consented Yorkshire Post Leeds student scheme

28 Sep 2026
Read

MCR expands Flow student platform to 8,000 beds

23 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read