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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Urbz buys Dutch warehouse from Aberdeen

8 Apr 2026 | 14:06 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm partners with Grosvenor in off-market deal

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