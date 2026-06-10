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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSan DiegoUnited States

URW agrees $705m takeover of Westfield UTC

10 Jun 2026 | 10:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group to acquire joint venture partner’s remaining 50% stake in US mall

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