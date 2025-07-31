Green Street News - Homepage
URW agrees €300m Paris hotel sale 

31 Jul 2025 | 12:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Bain Capital, Columbia Threadneedle and QuinSpark acquire asset

