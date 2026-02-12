NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalHotels & LeisureInvestmentNetherlandsOfficeRetailSpainUK & IrelandUnited States

URW completes €2.2bn disposal programme

12 Feb 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Firm plans to increase shareholder distribution by 30%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Federated Hermes on its strategy evolution and first European RE debt secondaries deal

18 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Ires grows earnings as portfolio value hits €1.3bn

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Citycon approves €423m Finnish shopping centre sale

13 Aug 2026
Read