NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

URW launches funding hunt for £235m Stratford student scheme

3 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Joint venture partner sought to bring forward 600-bed block above Westfield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, College

Research shines light on acute shortage of student housing in Ireland

2 Sep 2026
Read
City, Outdoors, Urban

Greystar lands €33m Cork student project

25 Aug 2026
Read

Lendlease submits 2,000-home Stratford Cross plans

20 Aug 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Adriatic Marinas hires URW exec to lead Porto Montenegro

17 Aug 2026
Read