Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeFranceGlobalInvestmentRetail

URW plans additional €1bn disposals  

14 May 2025 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

French property group expects earnings and rental income growth over the next four years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

King Street invests €400m in European hotel group

13 May 2025
Read
Text, Word, Logo

Cofinimmo seeks “merger of equals” with Aedifica

13 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Patrizia and Urbania launch €130m Spanish resi joint venture

12 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Instone eyes €500m of resi disposals  

8 May 2025
Read