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ResidentialUK & Ireland

URW returns with long-running £1.3bn Westfield towers plan

2 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Company has been plotting a residential expansion in Hammersmith & Fulham since 2013

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