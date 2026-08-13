NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceGermanyLeasingNordicsRetailSwedenUnited States

URW’s international leasing director departs

13 Aug 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Louise Bergqvist leaves firm after 17 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Shop

URW completes €2.2bn disposal programme

12 Feb 2026
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Vastint UK names URW boss as managing director

12 Jan 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

URW appoints investment chief

4 Dec 2025
Read

Former Westfield head of leasing rejoins Bruce Gillingham Pollard

28 Oct 2025
Read