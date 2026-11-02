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Community & Social HousingNorth WestScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandUnited StatesResidentialCorporateInvestmentPeople

US affordable housing group expands to UK

2 Nov 2026 | 07:29 | London | by May Agaran

Jonathan Rose Companies appoints Ben Denton to lead creation of Rose UK Social and Affordable Housing Fund

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