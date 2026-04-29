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Data centresAlternativesCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGInvestmentTechnology

US-backed Pantheon Atlas unveils €50bn Croatian data centre project

29 Apr 2026 | 10:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pantheon AI campus to host 1GW of capacity

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