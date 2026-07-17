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IrelandUK & IrelandHotels & Leisure

US billionaire's hotel group snaps up €95m Dublin airport assets

17 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Private equity group Apollo offloads pair of hotels

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