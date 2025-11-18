Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life sciencesEast of EnglandLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

US biopharma firm takes 115,000 sq ft in London and Cambridge

18 Nov 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, James Buckley

Californian company eyes former Meta space for new digs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Home furnishings manufacturer takes 83,000 sq ft Manchester facility

17 Nov 2025
Read

Harwell confirms 4m sq ft expansion plans

29 Oct 2025
Read

Tax firm takes 32,000 sq ft MediaCity Salford office

27 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Firms take 35,000 sq ft at Spitalfields office

14 Aug 2025
Read