Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

US buyer picks up €350m German warehouse portfolio

13 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl, David Hatcher

Deal sealed after turbulent bidding process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Starwood begins lifting redemption cap on $23bn real estate fund

10 Jun 2025
Read

Starwood affiliate buys Italian logistics portfolio

5 Feb 2025
Read
Aisle, Indoors, Architecture

E-commerce giant swoops for €220m German warehouse portfolio

19 May 2025
Read
Sphere, Art, Amusement Park

German-US joint venture spins out €400m warehouse collection

19 Feb 2025
Read