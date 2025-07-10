Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

US firm seeks €550m for debut European and UK real estate fund

10 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Florida-based investor shifts capital-raising strategy towards region-specific vehicles

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Heitman hits €500m value-add fundraising trail

20 Jun 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Architecture

Realterm raises €470m for European logistics fund

20 Jun 2025
Read

EQT misses €2.5bn target for core-plus logistics fund

2 Jun 2025
Read
Word, Alphabet, Text

Greystar picks Lazard to support global fundraising efforts

20 May 2025
Read