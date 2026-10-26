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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme

26 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Chris Borland

Site is one of largest consented development opportunities available in UK capital

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