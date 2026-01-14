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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyResidential

US investor acquires €50m Padova student scheme

14 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Via della Pace to provide 530 beds in one of world's oldest university cities

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