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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsRetail

US investor goes again with €275m Danish hotel sale

16 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Seller hoping to ride hospitality tailwinds in second attempt to offload Copenhagen complex

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