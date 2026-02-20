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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

US investor in for £120m Bank of England-let City block

20 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

Listed Hong Kong owner poised to sell prominent office

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