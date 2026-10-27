RetailEast MidlandsUK & Ireland
27 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
190,000 sq ft out-of-town asset is fully let
Shopping-center listing near Pittsburgh could be among market’s largest retail trades, again
Urban & Civic goes out to funders for first single-family sites
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
US investor launches £49m Nottingham retail park to the market
Property leaders push for reforms to boost housebuilding
LCP appoints ex-Invesco MD to lead strategic capital push
Partner hunt launched for £110m Blackpool housing masterplan
AI safety firm takes 82,000 sq ft at Tribeca King’s Cross
CMA seeks views on £14bn Prologis-Segro merger
Vistry appoints Severn Trent exec as finance chief
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?