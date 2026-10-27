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RetailEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

US investor launches £49m Nottingham retail park to the market

27 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

190,000 sq ft out-of-town asset is fully let

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