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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

US investor makes £100m+ play in London build-to-rent

8 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Assets acquired in Clapham and Earlsfield after deals with housebuilders

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