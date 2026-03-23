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ResidentialCorporateIrelandREITSouth EastSouth WestUK & Ireland

US investor plots IPO for prime £1.2bn build-to-rent portfolio

23 Mar 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Alexander Peace, David Hatcher

Roadshow kicks off today for one of the highest-quality collections across UK and Ireland

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