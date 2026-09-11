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RetailEast of EnglandSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

US investor resumes mall acquisition drive with double cash buy

11 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Two shopping centres change hands

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