Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsResidential

US investor seals €100m deal for Copenhagen student housing

25 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

International and local players attracted to alternative living assets in Danish capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sampension buys €67m Copenhagen resi development 

19 Jun 2025
Read

Canadian investor secures Danish entry with €200m+ retail deal

18 Jun 2025
Read

NREP and AG Gruppen buy €98m Copenhagen office

18 Jun 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Greystar confirms Danish market entry

16 May 2025
Read